Chalobah signs Chelsea contract until 2026

Trevoh Chalobah has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season with a new four-and-a-half-year contract at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old defender has become an important part of Thomas Tuchel's squad this season, featuring in 10 games in all competitions after an impressive debut in the UEFA Super Cup final win over Villarreal in August.

He became the second youngest player to score on his Premier League debut for Chelsea when he struck against Crystal Palace that month and was on target again versus Southampton in October.

Having joined the Chelsea academy at the age of eight and spent the past three seasons out on loan at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient respectively, Chalobah was elated to have tied himself to the Blues until 2026.

"It's quite surreal. It's a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues," he told the club's official website.

"It's been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected, but it just shows that the hard work I've put in and going out on loans has paid off.

"I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games, so it's been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow Academy graduates in the men's first team is something we are exceptionally proud of as a club.

"When he scored in the first game of the Premier League season, it was an emotional moment for everyone involved in his progress to this point.

"His performances in the early months of the season as well as his attitude and professionalism have impressed us all and we are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh's progress with this new long-term contract."

Cesar Azpilicueta (18) is the one Chelsea defender to have won more tackles than Chalobah (12) in all competitions this season, while only Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen (both three) have been dribbled past by an opponent fewer times than his four.