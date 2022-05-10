Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Watch Now



After dropping points to Tottenham, Liverpool will be looking to bounce back when they head to the Midlands to take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.



Aston Villa head into the contest on a high following back to back wins against strugglers Norwich and Burnley. The 3-1 win at Turf Moor at the weekend would have allayed any relegation fears that the Villans may have had. Goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Ollie Watkins capped off a good day at the office for Gerrard.



Villa is currently in eleventh place and will now be targeting a top half of the table finish after picking up seven points from a possible nine on offer. That said, Villa has only won twice in their last eight Premier League encounters and will be expecting a backlash from a Liverpool side who are just clinching on in the title race.





In team news, promising youngsters Jacob Ramsey and Kortney Hause are out with respective groin and abdominal complaints. It also remains to be seen if Leon Bailey will recover in time from an ankle knock to play a part in the game. Philippe Coutinho was on the bench against Burnley and Gerrard could opt to unleash the Brazilian playmaker against his former side.



Aston Villa Predicted Team - Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Chambers, Luiz; Buendia; Ings, Watkins



As for Liverpool, they suffered a blow to their unprecedented quadruple chase with a 1-1 draw with Spurs on the weekend. With Manchester City humbling Newcastle 5-0, the Reds are hoping that the defending champions can somehow slip up in their remaining three games of the season to give themselves a chance of overhauling their title rivals.



Whilst Jurgen Klopp was far from complimentary on the tactics of Antonio Conte, Liverpool will be well aware that clubs will be looking to copy the tactics of Tottenham as they look to neutralise the attacking talents of arguably one of the best teams in the world right now.

The draw with Tottenham halted a 12-game winning run at Anfield in the Premier League, still Liverpool is now unbeaten in 16 Premier League games and will be looking to rouse themselves after the frustrating result at the weekend.



In team news, Klopp may change up his side with an eye on the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday. Roberto Firmino was not risked against Tottenham, and the Brazilian could play some part in the contest, likewise, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas could be pushing for a starting place at Villa Park.



Liverpool Predicted Team - Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz



It promises to be a fascinating contest as Aston Villa faces off against title challengers Liverpool at Villa Park.