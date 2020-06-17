Arteta 'would love' to keep David Luiz at Arsenal

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said he "would love" to keep defender David Luiz at the club.

David Luiz, 33, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away.

The Brazilian only arrived at Arsenal last year and has made 32 appearances this season ahead of his side's clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Arteta is keen to hold onto former Chelsea defender David Luiz, saying he was important for his team.

"I am really happy with David, I want to keep him here with us. He's been a key role model since I joined," Arteta said.

"I like what he produces on the pitch, I like his influence around the players and the club.

"I would love to keep him."

Ahead of their clash with City, Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.