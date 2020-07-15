Arteta says it will take time for Arsenal to follow similar blueprint to champions Liverpool

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ready to show patience in following a similar blueprint to the one Liverpool used to become Premier League champions.

The Reds ended a 30-year wait for a top-flight title this season, having been pipped by a solitary point by rivals Manchester City in the 2018-19 campaign.

It marked the culmination of a process that began in October 2015 with the appointment of Jurgen Klopp, who also delivered Champions League success to Anfield last term.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alisson have all arrived at various stages during that time to become key cogs in Liverpool's team.

Arteta, who was appointed as Unai Emery's successor at Emirates Stadium late last year, says rebuilding the Gunners' squad will need time.

"At the end of the day everything that has to come through our door it has to be top, top quality," he said ahead of Arsenal welcoming Liverpool to north London on Wednesday.

"That's the demands for this football club and it cannot be any different. If we have to wait to do that, let's wait, but everything that comes through our door it has to be something that increases significantly the level of our team."

Van Dijk, Robertson and Wijnaldum move to Merseyside from Southampton, Hull City and Newcastle United respectively, and it was pointed out to Arteta during his press conference that top-tier talent may already be available in the Premier League.

Arteta concurred but added Liverpool had also looked further afield, spending big in the transfer market in the process – something it is reported Arsenal may not be able to do in the next window.

"It's a good mixture because as well they [Liverpool] bought players from Monaco, from Italy," Arteta added.

"It's a good mixture. You need players that have experience of the Premier League and have done it here, so in terms of the adaptation process it is much quicker.

"But they bought players with European experiences, as well as playing in big national teams with big responsibility - and don't forget for a big amount of money as well."

Arsenal are ninth in the table with three games to play.