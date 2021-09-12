Arteta hints Ramsdale will keep Arsenal spot over Leno after clean-sheet debut

Mikel Arteta hinted Aaron Ramsdale may retain his place in Arsenal's starting XI over Bernd Leno after keeping a clean sheet on his Premier League debut for the Gunners.

Arsenal shelled out for a deal that could reach a reported £30million to prise goalkeeper Ramsdale from relegated Sheffield United during the last transfer window.

Leno had the jersey for the opening three league matches of the season, which saw Arsenal beaten by Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City without scoring a goal.

Ramsdale came into the fold for Saturday's 1-0 win over Norwich City and put in an assured display, albeit he was rarely tested by a Canaries side that managed a solitary shot on target.

Since Leno joined Arsenal ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, the German has a slightly better save percentage than Ramsdale (70.87 to 68.59) and, as you would probably expect, has more clean sheets with 24 to 11.

Leno has made more errors leading to goals (eight to three), while per 90 minutes he makes fewer saves (3.17 to 3.64) – although again given Ramsdale was previously representing Bournemouth and the Blades this is perhaps to be expected.

Bigger tests lie in wait for Ramsdale than a shot-shy Norwich but Arsenal boss Arteta appeared to suggest the spot is his to lose.

"He was terrific, not only what he did on the technical side but what he transmits, his chemistry with the back line, his body language. It was top,' said Arteta.

"We have two fantastic keepers, I had to make a decision and it was the right one.

"I want to see how they perform, we need performances. Whoever is more reliable is going to play."