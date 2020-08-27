Arteta confident over new Aubameyang contract

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are close to an agreement with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new contract.

Aubameyang, who scored 29 goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season, has less than a year left to run on his current deal at Emirates Stadium.

However, talks over a new contract for the 31-year-old are ongoing, and Arteta – whose side face Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday – is confident a deal will soon be struck.

"I keep being positive," Arteta told a news conference.

"We have had some really good talks with him and his agent and I am pretty confident that we're going to find an agreement soon. That's my feeling again."

Arteta, who is also close to adding Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes to his squad, is fully aware of the boost a new contract for Aubameyang would give the club.

"Absolutely, and for him as well," Arteta said.

"I think he should be very happy if he's able to stay at the club for a long time. I think people will be delighted with that news."