Arsenal's Aubameyang misses Everton clash with calf injury

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed Arsenal's Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday after sustaining a calf injury.

The 31-year-old Gabon international had started all of Arsenal's first 13 top-flight games this season, but he missed the game at Goodison Park with what the north London club described as a "tight calf".

Aubameyang has struggled for the Gunners this campaign, although he did end a run of 11 league games without an open-play goal with the equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Willian replaced Aubameyang in the starting XI after the Brazil international had been dropped against the Saints.