Arsenal vs Everton - Preview

Arsenal vs Everton - Watch Now!



Arsenal can open up a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League with a victory over strugglers Everton. As ever you can follow the action exclusively on beIN SPORTS.



After falling to a 1-0 defeat to Everton just a few weeks ago, league leaders Arsenal will have revenge on their minds when Everton arrives in North London on Wednesday evening. That defeat to a solitary header from James Tarkowski started a minor blip for the Gunners which ended with a defeat to title rivals Manchester City. Since then back to back wins against Aston Villa and Leicester has steadied the ship, with Arsenal now two points clear above Man City.



The victory at Leicester was particularly impressive considering that Arsenal restricted the hosts to only one shot on target all game, whilst also importantly giving striker Eddie Nketiah a brief rest by utilizing Leandro Trossard as the false nine. These changes will be good news for Mikel Arteta with the fixtures starting to pile up with the reintroduction of the UEFA Europa League.



Arteta will be demanding focus from his young side, especially when you consider their recent home form. Arsenal has only won one of their last four home matches in the Premier League and the Spanish coach will be looking to change that record against the relegation strugglers.



All eyes on Everton 💪 pic.twitter.com/4d00uVFZL8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 28, 2023



In team news, Arsenal will be boosted by the return of Gabriel Jesus to training this week but it will be a few more weeks till the striker is fully fit and back in contention. After Leandro Trossard impressed in the false nine role, Arteta may opt to rest Eddie Nketiah for a second straight game. Whilst the late introduction of midfielder Thomas Partey late on against Leicester hands Arteta with another team selection quandary.



Arsenal Predicted Team

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard



How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS

Channel- beIN SPORTS 1 EN

On Air – 22:00

Kick-Off – 22:45

Stadium – Emirates

As for Everton, a demoralising 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa leaves the Merseyside club just in the relegation zone. The arrival of Sean Dyche has overseen a mixed bag of results with two wins and two defeats, More concerning for Toffees fans will be the distinct lack of goals in the side.



A James Tarkowski header and a wonder strike from Séamus Coleman are the only goals scored so far by Everton under Dyche and with Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms the only fit options in attack that could be a major concern heading into a tight and tetchy relegation battle. Still, Everton fans may draw some comfort that Dyche did keep up Burnley up with much lesser resources.





After conceding sloppy goals to Aston Villa, especially at home expect Dyche to will likely employ similar tactics that frustrated Arsenal and handed the English coach a debut win at Everton. Expect a defensive five-four-one formation with a real emphasis on set pieces.



In team news, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is facing a race to be fit in time for this one. After an uninspiring performance against Aston Villa, Neal Maupay may make for Ellis Simms or Demarai Gray in attack. Former Arsenal man Alex Iwobi will be itching to get one over his former side and will have to play a starring role in central midfield if Everton were to come away with a big win.



Everton Predicted Team

Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gueye, Onana; Iwobi, Gray, McNeil



It promises to be a fascinating encounter as Arsenal takes on Everton. Follow the action with beIN SPORTS.