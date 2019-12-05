Arsenal 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion: Maupay downs sorry Gunners

Arsenal's dismal run of form rolled on as Neal Maupay's superb header earned Brighton and Hove Albion a 2-1 victory at Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette's 50th-minute equaliser on his 100th appearance for the club looked set to pave the way for Arsenal to claim their first win under caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Yet Brighton, who had deservedly taken the lead through Adam Webster in the first half, managed to wrest back control after David Luiz had a goal ruled out by VAR.

And it was Maupay who had the final say, as he brilliantly turned home Aaron Mooy's cross in the 80th minute to end Brighton's three-match losing streak and condemn Arsenal to their longest winless streak since 1977.