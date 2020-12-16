Arsenal 1-1 Southampton: Indiscipline costly again as Gunners' winless run reaches six

Arsenal did little to ease the pressure on Mikel Arteta as they dropped points for a sixth successive Premier League match and had a player sent off yet again in a 1-1 home draw with Southampton on Wednesday.

Arteta's men did at least manage to avoid a historic fifth home league defeat in a row, but, as has become something of a habit, they were compromised by indiscipline just as they had started to show encouraging signs and could ultimately consider themselves lucky to hold on to a point.

Arsenal initially struggled to get to grips with Southampton and only really began offer a threat of their own in the latter stages of the first period – by that point, former Gunner Theo Walcott had already given the visitors a deserved lead.

Southampton's urgency dropped and Arsenal restored parity through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang early in the second half, the Gabon striker ending an 11-match streak without a goal from open play.

But their hopes of returning to winning ways in the league were dashed when Gabriel Magalhaes was shown Arsenal's seventh red card – four more than any other Premier League club – since Arteta's first game in charge.