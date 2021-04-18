العربية
English
Premier League
Premier league

Arsenal 1-1 Fulham: Nketiah grabs dramatic equaliser to nudge Cottagers closer to the drop

Arsenal 1-1 Fulham: Nketiah grabs dramatic equaliser to nudge Cottagers closer to the drop

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah scored a dramatic late equaliser as Arsenal rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham, who subsequently moved a step closer to relegation.

Scott Parker's side looked to be on course for a first ever win at Arsenal in any competition, but the Gunners spared their blushes – to a certain extent – deep into stoppage time.

Gabriel Martinelli was Arsenal's biggest threat throughout but saw presentable opportunities go begging, while a Dani Ceballos goal was disallowed for a marginal offside spotted by VAR in the first half.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play thanks to a Josh Maja penalty and Arsenal lost Alexandre Lacazette to injury soon after, but what would have ordinarily been a bitter blow seemingly led to the late equaliser, with the Frenchman's replacement clinching a point for Arsenal.

Premier League Arsenal
Previous No England protection for Lingard despite knock in
Read
No England protection for Lingard despite knock in latest West Ham thriller
Next

Latest Stories

>