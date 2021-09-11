Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City: Aubameyang ends Gunners drought to down Canaries

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended Arsenal's long wait for a goal as the Gunners collected their first Premier League points of the season with a 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

Aubameyang's tap-in just after the hour mark proved the difference as Mikel Arteta's men avoided becoming the first Arsenal team to fail to score in their opening four league games.

Nicolas Pepe and debutant Takehiro Tomiyasu had both threatened but the Gabon forward managed to poke home to secure the hosts' first points of the season at the fourth time of asking.

Norwich, who sat above Saturday's opponents on goals scored, are rooted to the foot of the table and are yet to pick up a point

Kieran Tierney's curling pass created the first chance for Aubameyang but he could only scuff his left-footed effort as Tim Krul scrambled backwards.

Kenny McLean then flicked wide from Max Aarons' delivery before Krul rushed out to deny Aubameyang, who had latched onto Martin Odegaard's long ball.

Tierney injected energy into a slow-pace first half, driving down the left before standing up a cross to the back post where Tomiyasu smashed acrobatically over.

The second half started in attritional fashion as well, with Bukayo Saka spurning the only half-chance as his hesitation caused his right-footed attempt to be blocked.

Saka saw a second effort blocked moments later and the loose ball ricocheted to Pepe, who had at the goal at his mercy at the far post, only for loanee Brandon Williams to produce a magnificent last-ditch intervention.

However, Aubameyang finally ended Arsenal's long wait for a top-flight goal, tapping in from point-blank range after seeing Pepe strike both posts after an initial save from Krul.

Norwich thought the opener should have been ruled out for offside but VAR disagreed before Emile Smith-Rowe failed to double the hosts' lead in the closing stages.