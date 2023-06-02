Allardyce leaves Leeds after failing in rescue mission

Allardyce, 68, could not save Leeds from falling out of the Premier League after being appointed with just four games of the season remaining.

A club statement read: "Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam's spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022-23 season.

"Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached."

