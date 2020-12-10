Aguero return a Manchester derby boost for City – Silva

Bernardo Silva believes Sergio Aguero's return will provide Manchester City with the boost they need to claim the bragging rights in this weekend's derby.

Aguero played 25 minutes as a second-half substitute and scored the second goal in a 3-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

City boss Pep Guardiola said Aguero would not start against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday but Silva was delighted to have the club's record goalscorer back in the mix, with complications in his recovery from meniscus surgery having limited the 32-year-old to five appearances this season.

"Everyone knows he's important," the Portugal midfielder said in quotes reported on City's website.

"He is one of the best players the club has ever had and a great goalscorer.

"He is also a great guy and personality to have around the team and it's great to have him back."

Silva is hopeful the victory against Marseille, which wrapped up an unbeaten Group C campaign to seal top spot, will lay the foundations for a positive result against their bitter rivals.

"When you win it's always easy to go to the next game, it's easier to win again and again," he insisted.

"We want to keep the momentum going in a tough game against United on Saturday and we want to keep winning."

City head into the derby a point behind United and six points off the Premier League summit.