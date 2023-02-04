PREMIER PADEL: 2023 TOURNAMENT CALENDAR REVEALS 8 TOURNAMENTS WORLDWIDE WITH MORE TO BE ADDED

The season will once again begin in Doha with the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel at the Khalifa Tennis & Squash complex from 26 February - 5 March, before moving to Europe for the Italy Premier Padel Major; taking place at the Foro Italico from 10-16 July.

From Rome, the tour heads to Spain for the first P1 event of the season. The Madrid Premier Padel P1 will take place from 17-23 July.

The tour then moves to Argentina for the Mendoza Premier Padel P1 from 31 July - 6 August, before returning to Europe for the third Major of the season. The Greenweez Paris Premier Padel Major which takes place at the world-famous Stade Roland-Garros from 4-10 September.

Between the Majors will be a trip to the pyramids, the NEWGIZA Premier Padel P1 takes place between 30 October - 5 November. The final Major of the year takes Premier Padel back to the ‘birth place’ of padel, Mexico. The GNP Mexico Major Premier Padel takes places from 27 November - 3 December.

The finale of the 2023 Premier Padel season will be in Italy with the Milano Premier Padel P1, at the Allianz Cloud from 4-10 December. Further tournaments may be added in consultation with the Professional Padel Association.

Luigi Carraro, President of the International Padel Federation (FIP), said: “2023 will be an amazing year for padel at professional and amateur levels, supported by another spectacular set of Premier Padel events worldwide. I am delighted to see Premier Padel’s continued focus on players’ wellbeing as the tour builds on the great and amazing successes from last year. At FIP together with Premier Padel, the Professional Padel Association and our fans, we are excited to continue this incredible adventure together.”

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of Premier Padel, said: “We are delighted to announce our tournaments for 2023, returning to the cities and places which welcomed Premier Padel so warmly last year. As a tour fully focused on the athletes, players will always remain at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to another spectacular Premier Padel season.”

The Board of Directors of the Professional Padel Association (PPA), said: “The players are excited to play on the Premier Padel circuit again this year. Last season professional padel was raised to a new level and this season we look forward to building on those successes and elevating padel to greater international prominence and standards. Premier Padel is a truly international tour providing world class facilities, venues and professionalism at the heart of the organisation. The PPA and our members look forward to the season opening Major in Qatar later this month.”



Premier Padel tournaments will continue to offer record prize money. The purse for Majors is set at €525,000, while P1 will receive €300,000 and prize money for P2 tournaments will be set at €150,000.

As with all Premier Padel tournaments, the FIP ranking points system will comprise: 2000 points attributed to the winning pair of the Majors; 1000 points for P1 tournaments; 500 points for P2 events; and then relevant points laddering down the existing CUPRA FIP Tour.

The 2023 Premier Padel season will be broadcast live around the world in more than 180 territories on the likes of ESPN (South America, Central America, Mexico and Caribbean), Sky Sports (Italy, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland), beIN SPORTS (MENA, South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey), Viaplay (Sweden,

Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), Canal+ (France, Poland, Netherlands & other global territories) and many more.