WHO Chief Praises Nasser Al-Khelaifi

By

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, the Director-General of the World Health Organization has praised the efforts of beIN SPORTS chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi in helping combat coronavirus.

Reuters

In a tweet, Ghebreyesu thanked Al-Khelaifi for his renewed commitment in helping the WHO in spreading awareness about the illness.

Adding that support from the sports, media & entertainment worlds is vital for protecting everyone from #COVID19.
 

