Record-setting week for Premier Padel at Roland-Garros

Premier Padel, the official global padel tour – governed by the International Padel Federation (FIP) and backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA) and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) – created further sporting history as the first-ever Padel tournament took place at the iconic Stade Roland-Garros.

The Greenweez Paris Premier Padel Major was won by top seeds Ale Galan and Juan Lebron in front of a record padel crowd on the world-famous the Phillip Chatrier Court.

In all, over 25,000 attendees packed out Roland-Garros throughout the week, while the Greenweez Paris Premier Padel Major was broadcast in 175 global territories – both records for a padel tournament held in France. Broadcasters included Canal+, TVE, ESPN, beIN SPORTS, Sky Sports (across Italy, Germany and UK & Ireland), SuperSport, Viaplay, Arena and Cosmote.

Alongside the linear broadcasts, records also tumbled on the Premier Padel YouTube channel as close to 2.5 million viewers tuned into the coverage over the duration of the tournament, which was up a quarter of a million on the Italy Premier Padel Major in May. Unique viewers on the platform were also up 21% in Paris, compared to the tournament at the Foro Italico.

The Paris Major also welcomed stars from the world of football with Dutch legend Ronald de Boer and Paris Saint-Germain players Achraf Hakimi, Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera all in attendance over the week at Stade Roland-Garros.

Additionally, and significantly, the event also served as the official commencement of the partnership between the WHO Foundation and Premier Padel. The WHO Foundation is the main fundraising arm of the UN body the World Health Organisation. The WHO Foundation CEO, Anil Soni, and Chief Development Officer, Eric Berseth, attended the event for the formal partnership signing, which will herald close cooperation in raising both awareness of – and funds for – key causes, and particularly with a focus on global mental health.

International Padel Federation spokesperson, said: “For the whole padel community, seeing our star players competing in such an iconic venue like Roland Garros has been source for great satisfaction. The goal of the International Padel Federation is to keep growing and we know that together with our National Federations we are bringing padel to the highest level, making our dreams come true”.

Alejandro Villaverde, General Secretary of the Professional Padel Association, said: “Tournament after tournament, the new Premier Padel tour continues to raise the bar in every single respect. The facilities for the players were absolutely world class, with every detail taken care of. It was also a memorable experience from a fan perspective, with a sense of professionalism defining the whole week. The players are enormously excited for the next back-to-back Premier Padel tournaments in Spain and Argentina this August.”

Ziad Hammoud, Director of Premier Padel, said: “We are delighted with the amazing success of this historic tournament at Stade Roland-Garros. To think that padel would be played in this theatre of sport, in of itself, is testament to how far professional padel has come under the Premier Padel tour. And this is just the beginning. We thank the International Padel Federation (FIP), la Fédération française de Tennis (FFT), the Professional Padel Association (PPA) and all partners for delivering a spectacular event, which placed the players at the heart of everything we do. We now look forward to Madrid and Mendoza.”

All attention now turns to Spain, with the Madrid Premier Padel P1 taking place from August 1st to 6th being the inaugural category two tournament; followed very quickly by the Argentina Premier Padel P1 which takes place from 8th to 14th August.

The fourth Major of the year – the Mexico Premier Padel Major – will take place at the Club Sonoma en Monterrey, México from 28th November to 4th December.