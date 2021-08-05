العربية
USA storm back to beat Australia in Olympic basketball semis

The United States will play for men's basketball gold after all.

Kevin Durant scored 23 points and Devin Booker added 20 to power three-time defending champions the United States past Australia 97-78 Thursday and into an Olympic men's basketball final against either France or Slovenia.

The Americans were 24-18 behind after the first quarter and 42-45 adrift at halfway, but stormed back during a dominant third term to stay on track for a fourth consecutive gold medal.
