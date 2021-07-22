العربية
English
Tokyo 2020
Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: LaVine cleared to join Team USA along with NBA Finals trio

Tokyo Olympics: LaVine cleared to join Team USA along with NBA Finals trio

Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has cleared health and safety protocols and will join Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

LaVine had entered health and safety protocols earlier in the week, following Bradley Beal and Jerami Grant, with the team flying out for Japan on Monday.

Beal was withdrawn from the Olympics' roster, but Grant and LaVine have both since been cleared.

USA Basketball tweeted: "U.S. Olympic Team member Zach LaVine has cleared USA Basketball's health & safety protocols. LaVine will join the USA team in Tokyo Thursday afternoon."

LaVine averaged 27.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the 2020-21 NBA season for the Bulls.

In further good news for the men's basketball gold medal favourites, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker will depart on a private plane for Tokyo on Friday.

The trio had all participated in the NBA Finals which concluded on Tuesday with the Milwaukee Bucks winning the title.

Team USA's opening men's basketball game is on Sunday against France.

Team USA BasketBall Olympics
Previous Ecuador sprinter Quinonez handed one-year doping b
Read
Ecuador sprinter Quinonez handed one-year doping ban
Next

Latest Stories

>