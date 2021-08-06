Italian 'Rocky'fan Palmisano lands 20km walk knockout blow

The 30-year-old Palmisano, who narrowly missed out on a podium at the Rio Games, was followed home by Colombia's Sandra Lorena Arenas with China's defending champion Liu Hong claiming bronze.

Palmisano, a fan of Sylvester Stallone's fictional boxer Rocky Balboa, recorded a winning time of 1hr 29min 12sec, with a commanding 25sec cushion from Arenas with Liu a further dozen seconds back.

Rio champion Liu collected a record third medal in the event after bronze in London 2012.

It was Italy's fourth gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics athletics programme after Stano's walk to victory on Thursday, the surprise men's 100m win for Marcell Jacobs and the shared gold medal in the men's high jump for Gianmarco Tamberi.