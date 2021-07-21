Ecuador sprinter Quinonez handed one-year doping ban

Quinonez, 31, had last month been suspended provisionally as the AIU determined his punishment.

He will now serve the 12-month ban as from June 25, barring a potential fast-track appeal procedure which could theoretically yet resurrect his Games chances.

He was initially named on his country's 200m team for Japan.

His sanction came after he missed doping tests on June 2 last year, last September 28 and last May 19.

Top athletes are required to make their whereabouts known and be available for random testing with three no-shows in 12 months leading to a suspension.

