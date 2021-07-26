Abdullah Al-Rashidi has claimed Bronze for Kuwait in the skeet shooting at Tokyo 2020. It's the first medal for Kuwait at the games, the shooter was appearing at his seventh Olympics having been to the 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 games.
This is the second bronze medal for the 57- year old after picking up third place at Rio 2016.
Al-Rashidi claims Bronze for Kuwait
Abdullah Al-Rashidi has claimed Bronze for Kuwait in the skeet shooting at Tokyo 2020. It's the first medal for Kuwait at the games, the shooter was appearing at his seventh Olympics having been to the 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 games.
KUWAIT Olympics Tokyo