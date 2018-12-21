Sheffield Wednesday sack manager Luhukay

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Jos Luhukay after less than a year in charge of the club.

Luhakay, who was only appointed by the Championship side last January, departs Hillsborough with a record of 16 wins and 19 losses from 49 matches.

The pressure had been growing on the 55-year-old following a run of one win in 10 games, culminating in last weekend's 2-1 loss at Swansea City.

Wednesday sit 18th and five points above the relegation zone ahead of their home match against Preston North End on Saturday.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Jos for the efforts he has given to Sheffield Wednesday," chairman Dejphon Chansiri told the club's official website.

"But now is the right time for both parties to move on and I wish him all the very best for the future."

Lee Bullen has been placed in temporary charge ahead of Preston match.