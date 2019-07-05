Phillip Cocu has been appointed as Frank Lampard's successor at Derby County, the Championship club have confirmed.

Lampard was officially unveiled as Chelsea's new manager on Thursday, following an impressive debut season in management with Derby last term.

The Rams made it to the play-off final but went down 2-1 to Aston Villa in May's showpiece at Wembley.

And Derby have now announced Lampard's replacement, with former PSV and Fenerbahce coach Cocu handed a four-year contract at Pride Park.

"We are delighted to welcome Phillip as our new manager," Derby executive chairman Mel Morris told the club's official website.

"We are continuing to develop our philosophy at Derby County and from the first conversation with Phillip, and his team, it was very clear they share similar views.

"The fit is strong. We want to build on the momentum that we have in our style of play, our club values, and the increasingly important role of our academy.

"Phillip and his team understand the need and benefits of this approach. We had very specific criteria for identifying a new manager."