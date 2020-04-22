This Date in History: April 22, 2000 By beIN SPORTS April 22, 2020 09:20 0:49 min Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone (36 years, 273 days) became the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points or more in a playoff game when he recorded 50 points in Game 1 of the first round against Seattle. NBA -Latest Videos 0:58 min Ronaldo - From Adversity to Triumph for Brazil 0:58 min Ronaldo - The Face of Football 0:44 min Iniesta eyes up coaching future 1:32 min The best of Bayern's Alphonso Davies 1:06 min Football is secondary right now - Iniesta 1:05 min UEFA Champions League Great - Iker Casillas 1:28 min Wenger announces he'll step down as manager 1:31 min What they said when Arsene Wenger stood down 1:31 min This Day in Sport - Wenger Resigns 1:42 min when the 2020 season will get underway