The Toronto Raptors are going to their first ever NBA Finals after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94 on Saturday.

Toronto defeated the Bucks to earn a 4-2 series win and set up a matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the decider.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists, but he got great help from Fred VanVleet (14 points) once again along with Kyle Lowry, who scored 17 points in the win.

This game was far from decided for Toronto in the third quarter. In fact, the Raptors were down 15 points.

But thanks to a 26-3 run and an emphatic dunk by Leonard over Giannis Antetokounmpo, they took the lead and never gave it back.

Milwaukee gave a great counterpunch, though, as they were able to mount a 7-0 run of their own to bring the game back in reach and even got an amazing block from Antetokounmpo on Leonard in the half-court.

Everything went the Raptors' way while the Bucks just could not quite get that one impactful play to get a win.

Toronto now move on to face the Warriors, who defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in four games to win the Western Conference Finals.

Game 1 will be in Toronto on Thursday.