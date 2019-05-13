Portland Trail Blazers big man Enes Kanter is already joking about eliminating the Denver Nuggets from the NBA playoffs.

Kanter tweeted that Denver fans should get refunds if they bought Western Conference finals tickets, following Sunday's 100-96 victory in Game 7.

The Nuggets had started selling Western Conference finals tickets despite not yet getting past the Trail Blazers, who won their series 4-3.

Kanter is averaging 12.9 points and 10.6 rebounds in the postseason. He joined Portland after being released by the New York Knicks late in the regular season and has seen an increase in production since Jusuf Nurkic went down with a season-ending leg injury.

Kanter has been a serious asset for the Trail Blazers, giving them physicality, toughness and rebounding.

He has been playing through a separated shoulder since the first round.

The Turkish enforcer's presence will likely be crucial in the Western Conference finals against defending champions the Golden State Warriors.