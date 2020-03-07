GAME RECAP: Wizards 118, Hawks 112 March 7, 2020 09:48 1:10 min Bradley Beal leads all scorers with 35 points to earn the Wizards the win against Atlanta, 118-112. Atlanta Hawks Washington wizards -Latest Videos 1:03 min GAME RECAP: Nets 139, Spurs 121 1:10 min GAME RECAP: Wizards 118, Hawks 112 1:36 min GAME RECAP: Jazz 99, Celtics 94 1:01 min GAME RECAP: Thunder 126, Knicks 103 1:01 min GAME RECAP: Magic 132, Timberwolves 118 1:07 min GAME RECAP: Pacers 108, Bulls 102 2:45 min GAME RECAP: Lakers 113, Bucks 103 1:35 min GAME RECAP: Pelicans 110, Heat 104 1:06 min GAME RECAP: Suns 127, Trail Blazers 117 1:43 min GAME RECAP: Mavericks 121, Grizzlies 96