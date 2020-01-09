GAME RECAP: Spurs 129, Celtics 114 By beIN SPORTS January 9, 2020 08:23 1:45 min DeMar DeRozan dropped a game-high 30 points and Lonnie Walker IV chipped in 19 points off the bench as the Spurs beat the Celtics 129-114. NBA -Latest Videos 1:10 min GAME RECAP: Magic 123, Wizards 89 1:48 min GAME RECAP: Rockets 122, Hawks 115 1:45 min GAME RECAP: Spurs 129, Celtics 114 1:12 min GAME RECAP: Bucks 107, Warriors 98 1:10 min GAME RECAP: Pelicans 123, Bulls 108 1:45 min GAME RECAP: Raptors 112, Hornets 110 2:09 min GAME RECAP: Nuggets 107, Mavericks 106 1:12 min GAME RECAP: Jazz 128, Knicks 104 1:50 min GAME RECAP: Heat 122, Pacers 108 0:31 min I want Joao Felix to embrace Atletico's culture