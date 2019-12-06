Game Recap: Nuggets 129, Knicks 92 December 6, 2019 11:23 1:43 min Will Barton dominates for 17 points and grabs 2 rebounds as the Nuggets beat the Knicks 129-92. NBA -Latest Videos 1:58 min Game Recap: Wizards 119, 76ers 113 1:43 min Game Recap: Nuggets 129, Knicks 92 2:14 min Game Recap: Rockets 119 , Raptors 109 2:22 min Game Recap: Suns 139, Pelicans 132 4:01 min Arsenal 1 Brighton 2 3:50 min Saudi Arabia 1 Qatar 0 - Match Report 5:37 min IRAQ 2 Bahrain 2 (3-5) 24:59 min News Summary 0:20 min Mourinho has 'no problem' with Solskjaer 0:33 min Klopp's 100 Premier League wins were 'life savers'