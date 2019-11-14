GAME RECAP: Lakers 120, Warriors 94 By beIN SPORTS November 14, 2019 09:02 1:18 min LeBron James scores 23 points and records 12 assists as the Lakers beat the Warriors 120-94. NBA -Latest Videos 1:18 min GAME RECAP: Lakers 120, Warriors 94 0:30 min Watch More of Every Color with beIN! 2:24 min GAME RECAP: Rockets 102, Clippers 93 1:59 min GAME RECAP: Grizzlies 119, Hornets 117 1:28 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 140, Wizards 133 1:17 min GAME RECAP: Timberwolves 129, Spurs 114 1:26 min GAME RECAP: Magic 112, Sixers 97 0:25 min England focus is on qualification, not Sterling 1:42 min Sensational Tsitsipas downs Zverev 0:30 min Zlatan confirms LA Galaxy exit