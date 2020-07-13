English
Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

Russell Westbrook tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the Houston Rockets' departure for Orlando, the former NBA MVP has revealed. 

Westbrook will join up with his team-mates for the resumption of the NBA season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida after a period of self-isolation. 

"I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," he wrote in a statement posted on social media. 

"I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to re-joining my team-mates when I am cleared. 

"Thank you for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!" 

