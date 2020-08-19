We don't care – Vucevic, Magic unfazed about being given little chance against Bucks

Nikola Vucevic insisted the Orlando Magic were unfazed about being given little chance against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA playoffs.

Orlando upset the Bucks 122-110 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Tuesday.

The Magic last won a playoff series in 2010 and were huge outsiders against the Bucks, who are considered one of the championship favourites.

Vucevic posted 35 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in Game 1 and said Orlando were unworried about being written off.

"We don't care what other people have to say. We focus on ourselves and we came out and played a great game on both ends of the floor," he told reporters.

"Defensively, I thought we did a very good job on a lot of stuff they did, but obviously our main focus was try to make it hard on Giannis [Antetokounmpo], to protect the paint and we did that as a team. Gary [Clark] did a great job fighting him and we were able to help and then also we had to get out the shooters after that.

"A lot of times we had to scramble and it wasn't always perfect, but we figured it out. Offensively, I thought we played one of our best games all year long, just moving the ball, executing, being patient, playing off what the defense gives you and we were able to make a lot of big shots also throughout the whole game.

"At the end, came up with a huge victory but again it's just one game and we've got to move on from this one."

Milwaukee will look to draw level in the series in Game 2 on Thursday.

Vucevic expects a huge response from the Bucks, who finished the regular season with a 56-17 record.

"We're going to have to take it to another level. They're going to respond after Game 1 for sure," he said.

"They're going to come out ready and we're going to have to be ready for that and we're going to have to prepare, be ready for their adjustments and as the game goes on in Game 2 adjust to those as well.

"Each game in the playoffs is a whole new game, and we have to forget about this one, put it behind us, learn from what worked and what didn't and be prepared for the second one.

"Obviously they're a great team, we know that, we expect a great response and we have to prepare for that."