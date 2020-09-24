Warriors stars Curry and Green to miss minicamp

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have been excused from the Golden State Warriors' voluntary minicamp due to family reasons.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed the absence of stars Curry and Green following Golden State's first practice session on Wednesday.

The Warriors have returned to training after their 2019-20 season was cut short amid the coronavirus pandemic – Golden State not qualifying for the Orlando bubble at Walt Disney World Resort with a league-worst 15-50 record.

Curry only made five appearance last season due to a broken left hand sustained in October, while Green was restricted to just 43 games for the injury-hit Warriors.

"First of all, I want to make clear that this is a voluntary camp," Kerr said. "And so [general manager] Bob [Myers] and I have both been in touch with Steph and Draymond and we are well aware of their circumstances.

"And so they both have important family issues to attend to and so they have excused absences."

Kerr added: "Would I like them to be here? Of course. We know, we're watching all these teams in the bubble; the ones that didn't make the playoffs, even they got six weeks together to practice and play games and try different combinations and line-ups.

"And we haven't had that opportunity, so we're just going to use the opportunity that we have here over two weeks, just like the other seven teams that didn't go to the bubble, and we'll try to make the most of this time, get plenty of work in.

"A lot of guys are going to get a lot better and really thrive in this environment. I'm not worried about Steph and Draymond; I know how hard they work and I know they'll be prepared for next season."

Warriors star Klay Thompson is also recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

"He's doing well," Kerr said. "He worked out here at the facility for several days in a row, maybe four or five days in a row with [assistant coach] Chris DeMarco, and Chris gave me really positive updates.

"I was here for a couple of those days and got a chance to see him, and Klay looks great. And he's anxious to play, so we're excited about that."