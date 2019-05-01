Warriors star Curry returns in Game 2 after dislocating finger

Stephen Curry briefly left the Golden State Warriors' Game-2 NBA playoff matchup against the Houston Rockets with a dislocated finger on Tuesday.

Warriors star Curry appeared to suffer the injury with a little more than eight minutes remaining in the first quarter when he attempted to knock the ball away from Clint Capela at the rim.

Curry walked back to the Warriors' bench before quickly heading back to the locker room during the Western Conference semi-final clash.

He underwent X-rays, which came back negative, and then returned to the game with five minutes to play in the opening period at Oracle Arena.

Curry entered the playoff series with an ankle issue but started the opener against Houston. He scored 18 points and hit a clutch three-pointer in Golden State's 104-100 win on Sunday.

He averaged 27.3 points per game and shot 43.7 per cent from three-point range during the regular season.