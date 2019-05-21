English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

NBA

Warriors first team to five straight NBA Finals since 1966 Celtics

Warriors first team to five straight NBA Finals since 1966 Celtics

Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors became the first team since the Boston Celtics in 1966 to reach five consecutive NBA Finals.

Two-time reigning champions Golden State completed a 4-0 Western Conference Finals series sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers thanks to Monday's 119-117 overtime victory.

The Warriors are just the second team in league history to accomplish the feat, joining the Celtics – who reached the Finals in 10 straight years from 1957-66.

Golden State will be playing for their third successive championship and fourth title during the stretch.

The Warriors' lone Finals loss came to the Cleveland Cavaliers after seven games in 2015-16.

Golden State will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

Milwaukee hold a 2-1 lead in that matchup heading into Game 4 on Tuesday.

NBA Golden State Warriors
Previous Three takeaways from Warriors' sweep of Trail Blaz
Read
Three takeaways from Warriors' sweep of Trail Blazers
Next Don't underrate Warriors' five straight NBA Finals
Read
Don't underrate Warriors' five straight NBA Finals – Kerr

Latest Stories