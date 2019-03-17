English
Warriors dominate Thunder to clinch playoff berth

The Golden State Warriors did not have a problem taking down Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, as Stephen Curry starred with a game-high 33 points in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Golden State were dominant in a 110-88 victory over Oklahoma City and managed to clinch a berth in the NBA Playoffs at the final buzzer.

Although the Warriors have been missing a star in Durant, Curry lit up the opposition, trailed by Klay Thompson, who posted 23 points.

Paul George had a decent showing for Oklahoma City, scoring 29 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. But Russell Westbrook's seven points on 2-of-16 shooting did not do the squad any favours. 

The Warriors still have the best record in the Western Conference, but nothing is a lock. The fifth-placed Thunder have now lost their last two games and have a tough schedule ahead of them.

 

Beal, Booker among the best

Bradley Beal scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 135-128 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, while Devin Booker also notched 40 points and 13 assists as Phoenix Suns edged out New Orleans Pelicans 138-136.

Kyrie Irving was just short of a triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, helping the Boston Celtics top the Atlanta Hawks 129-120.

 

Jazz win despite rusty Rubio

Ricky Rubio only scored 12 points on 2-of-13 shooting, but the Utah Jazz still beat the Brooklyn Nets handily, 114-98.

 

Powell alley-oop powers home Mavericks

Dwight Powell gathered an alley-oop for an impressive finish at the rim as the Dallas Mavericks handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 121-116 loss.

Paul Millsap, meanwhile, sealed the deal in Denver Nuggets' 102-100 victory against Indiana Pacers with a clutch left-handed layup.

Saturday's results

Boston Celtics 129-120 Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards 135-128 Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans 136-138 Phoenix Suns 
Dallas Mavericks 121-116 Cleveland Cavaliers 
Oklahoma City Thunder 88-110 Golden State Warriors
San Antonio Spurs 108-103 Portland Trail Blazers
Denver Nuggets 102-100 Indiana Pacers
Utah Jazz 114-98 Brooklyn Nets 

 

76ers at Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers are riding a three-game winning streak and have all their major players back in the fold. Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA, but just lost a key piece in Malcolm Brogdon to injury. This matchup will show how much the Bucks' loss of depth will affect their chances of success against elite talent.

Golden State Warriors
