Warriors' Curry questionable to return after practicing fully

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls after missing time due to a tailbone bruise.

Curry has not played since suffering a bruised tailbone in the Warriors' win over the lowly Houston Rockets in the NBA on March 17.

However, the two-time MVP is a chance to return when the Warriors face the Bulls, having practiced fully on Sunday.

"We scrimmaged some just now and he's getting some extra work in, so we want to see how he responds to that," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said afterwards.

"And then it's a discussion with [Warriors director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] and the training staff. We'll see where it all goes."

Curry is averaging 29.0 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Warriors this season.

The Warriors (22-24) have lost four straight games to sit 10th in the Western Conference, adrift of the playoff positions.

"It's always great to have a guy like him around," Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson said. "Just based on his presence. On the floor, off the floor, who he is, the energy he brings.

"Today there was a turnover in practice and he got upset and it was like, 'OK, our leader's back, our guy's back,' so it's exciting.

"Obviously we're a much better team with him on the floor. So super excited to have him back whenever that is. Hopefully, sooner the better."