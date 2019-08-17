Spurs set jersey retirement date for Tony Parker

The San Antonio Spurs will retire Tony Parker's number nine jersey when the NBA team host the Memphis Grizzlies in November.

Parker – one of the Spurs' all-time greats is – set to have his jersey hanging from the rafters of the AT&T Center following Friday's announcement.

The Spurs will honour former star Parker against the Grizzlies on November 11.

Parker, 37, retired from the NBA in June after spending the 2018-19 season with the Charlotte Hornets in which he missed the playoffs for the first time in his lengthy career. He averaged 9.5 points in his final campaign.

But now the four-time NBA champion and 2007 Finals MVP will be honoured for his role in building one of the most successful dynasties in the history of the league as San Antonio's reliable floor general.

Parker – a six-time all-star – is the Spurs' all-time leader in assists (6,829), ranks second in games played (1,198), fourth in points (18,943) and steals (1,032), fifth in free throws made (3,309) and sixth in rebounds (3,313).

In his 18-year career, Parker was one of only five players to record at least 19,000 points and 7,000 assists — joining the likes of Oscar Robertson, John Stockton, Gary Payton and LeBron James.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's core group of Parker, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan won four championships as a unit, and now Parker is the last of the trio to retire.

San Antonio's new era is headlined by LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and a bevy of up-and-coming guards in Derrick White, Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker.