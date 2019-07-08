San Antonio Spurs re-sign Rudy Gay

The San Antonio Spurs have re-signed forward Rudy Gay, the team announced on Monday.

The terms of the new contract were disclosed by the Spurs, but The Athletic reported previously the deal would be for two years and $32million.

Gay, who turns 33 in August, is one of two players in the NBA – along with LeBron James – who has at least 15,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, 1,000 steals and 500 blocks since he was drafted in 2006.

The 13-year veteran appeared in 69 games last season and averaged 13.7 points with a career-high 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.7 minutes. He also shot career-bests 50.4 per cent from the floor and 40.2 per cent from three-point range.

The new contract marks the third time the unrestricted free agent has signed with the Spurs after originally joining San Antonio in July 2017 and re-signing last year on a reported one-year, $10m deal.