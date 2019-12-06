Rockets overcome Raptors, 76ers beaten

The Houston Rockets were too good for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA on Thursday, while the Philadelphia 76ers' streak came to an end.

The Rockets went 22-of-55 from three-point range in a 119-109 victory over the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Ben McLemore (eight-of-17) and P.J. Tucker (five-of-10) did most of the damage for Houston from beyond the arc.

McLemore finished with 28 points, while Tucker had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds as James Harden (23 points) and Russell Westbrook (19 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists) got plenty of support.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points for defending champions the Raptors.

Joel Embiid's double-double of 26 points and 21 rebounds was not enough for the 76ers, who went down to the Washington Wizards 119-113.

The result saw Philadelphia's four-game winning streak come to an end, while they are now 5-7 on the road this season.

Brilliant Booker, all-round Nuggets

Devin Booker had 44 points on 13-of-24 shooting in the Phoenix Suns' 139-132 overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Denver Nuggets had eight players score in double-figures in a 129-92 thrashing of the New York Knicks.

Knicks' struggles continue

The Knicks (4-18) have the longest losing streak in the NBA after it was stretched to eight games.

Hayes hammer

Jaxson Hayes, the eighth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, produced a monster dunk in the Pelicans' loss to the Suns.

Thursday's results

Washington Wizards 119-113 Philadelphia 76ers

Denver Nuggets 129-92 New York Knicks

Houston Rockets 119-109 Toronto Raptors

Phoenix Suns 139-132 New Orleans Pelicans

Clippers at Bucks

Milwaukee's 13-game winning streak will be put to the test as the Bucks (19-3) host the Los Angeles Clippers (16-6) on Friday in a clash between two of this season's contenders.