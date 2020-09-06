Raptors, Nuggets draw level in NBA playoffs

Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry starred as defending champions the Toronto Raptors topped the Boston Celtics 100-93 to level their Eastern Conference semi-final series in the NBA playoffs.

Siakam posted 23 points and 11 rebounds and Lowry had a double-double of his own with 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors take down the Celtics in Game 4 on Saturday.

After back-to-back defeats, the Raptors have managed to level the series 2-2 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida following their buzzer-beating victory in Game 3.

The Denver Nuggets also levelled their second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers via a 110-101 triumph in the Western Conference.

In Game 2, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets, who led by as many as 23 points against the second-seeded Clippers.

Murray, Jokic fuel Nuggets

Following a subdued display in the series opener, Murray put up 27 points for the Nuggets. Team-mate Jokic finished with 26 points and 18 rebounds.

Jayson Tatum recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds for the beaten Celtics.

Leonard struggles against Nuggets

It was a rare off night for Kawhi Leonard offensively. The two-time NBA champion, who had at least 29 points in all seven playoff games this season, posted 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He shot just four for 17 from the field.

The Celtics were just seven for 35 (20 per cent) from three-point range. Brown missed his first nine attempts from beyond the arc and finished two for 11. Boston team-mates Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart were all one for six on three-pointers.

Filthy Murray

Nuggets star Murray left Leonard scrambling following this move.

Bucks face Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to stay alive and avoid a series sweep when they meet the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Sunday. In the west, the Los Angeles Lakers can bounce back from their opening-game loss to the Houston Rockets.