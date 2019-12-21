Porzingis leads Mavs as 76ers drop back-to-back home games, injury-hit Raptors win

Kristaps Porzingis showed there is more to the Dallas Mavericks than just Luka Doncic after inspiring a 117-98 win over the slumping Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

Without injured star guard Doncic, Porzingis posted 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Mavericks on Friday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 27 points of his own as the Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road, despite Doncic's absence due to a right ankle sprain.

For the 76ers, it was their second straight defeat on home court, having opened the season 14-0 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 17 rebounds for the 76ers, who lost their consecutive game overall, and Ben Simmons (12 points) and Josh Richardson (10) were the only other players with double-digit points.

Defending champions the Toronto Raptors edged the Washington Wizards 122-118, despite an injury-riddled line-up.

The Raptors were without leading scorer Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) but Kyle Lowry's 26 points and Serge Ibaka's 23 and 10 rebounds lifted Toronto.

Lillard and McCollum star

Damian Lillard put up 36 points and CJ McCollum contributed 31 of his own as the Portland Trail Blazers topped the Orlando Magic 118-103. It was Portland's third straight win – a season-high.

Bobby Portis scored 30 points in the New York Knicks' 129-114 defeat away to the Miami Heat.

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Phoenix Suns 126-108 thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 points.

Tough night for Kemba

While the Boston Celtics saw off the Detroit Pistons 114-93, Kemba Walker struggled. The Celtics guard missed all six shots from the floor, while he was also 0 of three for three-pointers. Walker finished with two points and 11 assists in 30 minutes.

Morant with the best missed dunk of all time

Ja Morant almost destroyed Kevin Love with a devastating dunk that saw the Memphis Grizzlies rookie attempt to jump over the Cleveland Cavaliers veteran.

Friday's results

Toronto Raptors 122-118 Washington Wizards

Boston Celtics 114-93 Detroit Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-107 Memphis Grizzlies

Indiana Pacers 119-105 Sacramento Kings

Denver Nuggets 109-100 Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder 126-108 Phoenix Suns

Miami Heat 129-114 New York Knicks

Dallas Mavericks 117-98 Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers 118-103 Orlando Magic

Golden State Warriors 106-102 New Orleans Pelicans

Clippers at Spurs

After going down to the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers are away to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The Clippers have lost two of their last three games, while the Spurs are coming off two wins in three outings.