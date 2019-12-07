Popovich slams Knicks for 'ridiculous' decision to fire Fizdale

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich criticised the New York Knicks' decision to sack David Fizdale.

The struggling Knicks parted with coach Fizdale on Friday following a run of eight consecutive defeats and a conference-worst 4-18 record in the NBA this season.

Fizdale – replaced by assistant Mike Miller on an interim basis – was appointed in 2018 and oversaw 21 wins and 83 losses during his tenure in New York.

Responding to Fizdale's departure, five-time champion Popovich slammed the Knicks.

"I don't know where the decision was made to fire coach Fizdale, but if it came from the top, it's a case of mistaken identity," Popovich said via NBA.com.

"He's a fine, talented young coach with a great pedigree, and it's ridiculous to think you're gonna bring a young guy in and after being there a minute and a half, you expect him to fix everything that's been wrong there for a long time.

"That's pretty unfair. So, it's the old analogy: he got thrown under the bus. He'll come out of it because he's a great coach."