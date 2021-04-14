Paul George toe-totally thriving after 'breakthrough'

Paul George has a had a "breakthrough" after putting his toe injury into perspective and rediscovering his best form.

The star guard helped the Los Angeles Clippers extend their winning streak to six matches with a 126-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

That result came in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, with George stepping up to contribute 36 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

It is the fourth game running in which George has hit 30 points, underlining how well he is now coping with a persistent toe problem.

According to George, it has been a shift in his mindset that has allowed the 30-year-old to produce such outstanding performances.

"The injury allowed me to kind of make an excuse for myself," he said.

"But then I put it in perspective – if I'm going to play, then don't let it limit me.

"I feel like I've had a breakthrough because of that mindset.

"It hasn't been flaring up, so that's been working and hopefully, at some point, it just goes away and it's an afterthought, nothing I'm worried about going forward."

Team-mate Marcus Morris Sr lauded George's display and his willingness to take centre stage for his side.

"He's definitely in a groove," the forward said. "He's playing with a chip on his shoulder.

"He is making an emphasis of really taking over and being the best version of himself."