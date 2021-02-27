العربية
Pacers' Sabonis replaces injured Durant in All-Star Game

With Kevin Durant out injured, Domantas Sabonis was called up for the NBA All-Star Game.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis has replaced the injured Kevin Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Brooklyn Nets star Durant was ruled out as he deals with a hamstring strain.

Sabonis was called up in his place for the game, which will be played in Atlanta on March 7.

He is averaging 21.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Pacers this season, earning his second straight All-Star selection.

While Sabonis will be selected with the reserves, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was added to the starter pool.

Kevin Durant NBA Indiana Pacers Brooklyn Nets NBA All-Star Game Domantas Sabonis
