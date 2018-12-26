None of us are scared – Hart confident despite LeBron injury

Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart insists his team are ready to step up if LeBron James is sidelined due to injury.

James suffered a groin strain during the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Christmas Day.

The 33-year-old is hopeful the injury is not serious, while Lakers coach Luke Walton said he was preparing to be without James against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Hart, who scored 12 points against the Warriors, said is confident other Lakers will deliver if James is absent.

"Obviously we hope he's okay, but we've got a lot of good players," he said.

"If he's down, we're ready to step up. None of us are scared of the spotlight."

James had 17 points and 13 rebounds against the Warriors before exiting in the third quarter.

The Lakers (20-14) still managed to close out a big win over the Warriors (23-12).