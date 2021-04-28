Nets eyeing bigger things after securing postseason spot, says Nash

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said the star-studded franchise have "eyes on bigger things" after clinching in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets became the first Eastern Conference team to seal an NBA postseason berth thanks to Tuesday's 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors.

While happy with the achievement, first-year coach Nash insisted the Nets are eyeing greater things in pursuit of a maiden championship.

"It's great," Nash told reporters after the Nets made sure of their postseason spot.

"I think we have our eyes on bigger things, but it's a nice first step to clinch a berth.

"For this group, facing all we've faced, to be in this position with 10 games left is very positive."

The Nets (42-20) – who are one and a half games clear of the Philadelphia 76ers atop the east – celebrated their third consecutive win in the absence of former MVP James Harden (hamstring).

Kevin Durant had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, to go with four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Jeff Green top-scored with 22 points, while Blake Griffin added 17 points on the road to the Raptors as Kyrie Irving (nine points) struggled on three-for-13 shooting.

"I think everyone's in a positive mood," Nash said. "And just want to keep building, keep getting better, keep improving before the playoffs start, which is in a limited amount of time."

It has been a challenging season for the Nets, whose superstar trio of Durant, Harden and Irving have only played seven games together.

"Just all the adversity that we fought through this year with all the injuries, protocols, trade situations, guys getting in and out of the line-up," said former MVP and two-time NBA champion Durant.

"Very proud of everybody top to bottom, everybody in the organisation but especially our coaching staff that put us all in great positions to be successful every night. A lot of the credit goes to them."