NBA Playoffs 2021: Doncic having fun as Mavericks open with win

Far from feeling the pressure as the NBA playoffs got underway Saturday, Luka Doncic was right back in his comfort zone.

A year after a spectacular showing in a first-round series loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the young Dallas Mavericks star was at his best again as the two teams faced off once again Saturday.

Doncic had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as the Mavericks took the opening game 113-103 in Los Angeles.

It was the 22-year-old's third triple-double in seven career playoff games -- a first in NBA history.

"Playoffs are fun, and especially they are more fun if you win, obviously," Doncic told reporters after the game. "It's fun basketball."

Particularly when the Slovenian is on his game, as he usually is.

Doncic averaged 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists in last year's 4-2 series loss to the Clippers, right in line with his Game 1 showing Saturday.

The Clippers threw a variety of defensive looks his way, but he managed to either find the shot he needed or get the ball to someone else.

"He's a very unique player for a 22-year-old," said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle.

"The level of poise that he has, and his ability to slow down the game, to see what's going on -- even when the [shot] clock is at six or seven seconds, he still is able to slow it down and hold that ball just long enough to get a team-mate a great look.

"He was great tonight and I thought his defense was very good, too."

Carlisle also said he thought Doncic was at his best on the kind of stage the playoffs offer.

Asked whether he agreed, Doncic deflected the praise, pointing to his youth.

"I hope I'm at my best, but I think that's far away," he said. "I'm only in my third season, so I've got still a lot to learn.

"We just go out there and have fun and try to win the game."