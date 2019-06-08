Looney set to return for Warriors in Game 4

Kevon Looney is set to return for the Golden State Warriors against the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Steve Kerr told reporters the forward is playing after suffering a serious injury in Game 2.

Looney suffered a fracture near his collarbone and initial reports said he was out for the rest of the NBA Finals.

However, the Warriors are going to give the forward an opportunity at Oracle Arena as they look to turn around a 2-1 series deficit.

"We're going to try to give him a go," Kerr said.

The Warriors already had one improbable comeback from injury this postseason as DeMarcus Cousins returned after tearing his quad in the first round.

Klay Thompson is reportedly playing in Game 4 as well after he suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2 and missed Game 3.

As for Kevin Durant, he is out for Game 4 and some believe it is a real possibility he is unable to come back from his calf injury at all in the NBA Finals.